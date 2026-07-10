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2026 July 10   11:03

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Global liner networks retain reach as service frequency contracts

Global liner networks have retained most of their geographical reach while cutting direct service frequency sharply since 2020, according to Sea-Intelligence.  

The shift marks a structural break in how container lines manage their networks, with carriers preserving broad port coverage while operating fewer calls and routing more cargo through transshipment hubs.  

Sea-Intelligence’s analysis tracks Network Reach, the number of unique direct deep-sea port-pair connections, against Network Density, the total number of calls operated across those links.  

The two measures rose together from 2012 to mid-2018 as carriers expanded coverage and added frequency. In January 2012, the global deep-sea network comprised 6,553 distinct port pairs served by 42,129 monthly calls.  The network peaked in 2018 at 12,056 direct connections and 81,926 monthly calls, with new port-pair additions matched by higher service frequency.  

That relationship broke down in early 2020 and has not recovered.  Network Reach underwent only moderate rationalisation, falling to a baseline of about 10,500 connections by the end of 2021. Network Density contracted far more heavily.  Over the past 36 months, Network Reach has remained within a range of 9,800 to 10,400 distinct connections, while Network Density has settled at between 53,000 and 65,000 monthly calls.  

The figures show that liner operators have established a leaner network model, maintaining wide geographical coverage while reducing direct calls and shifting more volumes through transshipment.  

Sea-Intelligence is a maritime research and analysis organisation specialising in container shipping, liner networks and operational performance.

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