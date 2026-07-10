Fincantieri signs Croatian shipyard agreements for corvette bid

Fincantieri has tightened the local industrial case behind its bid for Croatia’s planned acquisition of two multi-role corvettes after signing two memoranda of understanding with Brodotrogir Cruise d.o.o. and Iskra Shipyard LLC, according to Fincantieri.

The Italian shipbuilder said that the agreements are tied to its participation in the Multi Role Corvette programme promoted by Croatia’s Ministry of Defence.

The MoUs create a framework to explore cooperation in the design, engineering and construction of naval vessels in support of Fincantieri’s proposal for the programme. Fincantieri is seeking to bring Croatian industrial partners into key parts of the value chain, with the stated aim of increasing national industrial participation, developing local capabilities and generating long-term value for Croatia.

The agreements also cover the transfer and consolidation of skills, technologies and know-how, alongside localisation opportunities intended to strengthen Croatia’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group engaged in naval, cruise and specialised vessel construction.

Brodotrogir Cruise d.o.o. is a Croatian shipbuilding company based in Trogir.

Iskra Shipyard LLC is a Croatian shipbuilding and repair company.