Van Oord and Sumitomo Electric sign deal with SSEN Transmission to deliver HVDC subsea cable systems for northern Scotland’s power grid

Van Oord and Sumitomo Electric have landed a long-term framework agreement with SSEN Transmission to deliver future HVDC subsea cable systems for northern Scotland’s power grid, according to Van Oord.

The agreement covers the engineering, supply, transport and installation of high-voltage direct current subsea transmission infrastructure. It also includes initial design and engineering work for the proposed 525 kV Shetland 2 HVDC link.

The link between Shetland and mainland Scotland is expected to be one of the first projects advanced under the framework. It is intended to increase network capacity, strengthen system resilience and support the integration of renewable electricity into the wider UK energy system.

The framework brings together SSEN Transmission’s long-term investment programme, Sumitomo Electric’s HVDC cable manufacturing and system design capabilities, and Van Oord’s offshore transport and installation operations.

Van Oord is a Netherlands-based marine contractor active in offshore energy, dredging, marine infrastructure and subsea cable installation.

Sumitomo Electric is a Japanese manufacturer of electrical and industrial systems, including power cables and high-voltage transmission technology.

SSEN Transmission is the licensed electricity transmission operator for the north of Scotland and is responsible for developing and maintaining the region’s high-voltage network.