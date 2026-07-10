Typhoon Bavi closes Taipei terminal and disrupts Ningbo container operations

Typhoon Bavi closed Taipei Port Container Terminal and disrupted container flows through Ningbo as ports across Taiwan imposed vessel controls on 10 July, according to Taiwan International Ports Corporation.

Several terminals in the Ningbo area suspended container pick-up and gate-in operations, while 219 construction vessels were moved to sheltered waters and offshore wind workers were evacuated by the evening of 6 July.

Kaohsiung cleared anchorages within 12 nautical miles and ordered hazardous-cargo ships, specified large container ships and bulk carriers to leave before deadlines on 10 July.

Hualien stopped accepting anchorage applications and imposed entry and departure controls from 8 am on 9 July. Vessels outside the port were required to remain at least 12 nautical miles offshore.

Shanghai’s main container terminals remained operational on 10 July, although coastal and riverside areas faced possible gusts of up to Force 11 under a blue typhoon warning covering 11 to 13 July.

Bavi was expected to make landfall on the evening of 11 July between Xiapu in Fujian province and Wenling in Zhejiang province, with winds of 40 to 48 metres per second.

The official port and government notices reviewed gave no quantified estimate for container shipping delays, leaving the projected disruption of three to seven days unconfirmed.

Taiwan International Ports Corporation is wholly owned by Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications. It manages the international commercial ports of Keelung, Taipei, Suao, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Anping and Hualien, as well as two domestic ports under government mandate.