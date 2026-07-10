Swire Shipping to close Pacifica service and withdraw Moana Chief from New Zealand trade

Swire Shipping will close its Pacifica coastal container service at the end of July, ending operations by the last New Zealand-flagged boxship in the country’s domestic trade, according to Swire Shipping.

New Zealand country manager Jan-Hendrik Hintz said the service “will cease operations at the end of July 2026” following consultations with seafarers and shore-based staff.

The final voyage of the 1,740-TEU *Moana Chief* is scheduled to leave Auckland on 23 July and arrive in Lyttelton on 26 July, ending nearly seven years in the coastal trade. An Auckland port schedule lists the vessel’s departure for 3:30 am on 24 July, indicating that the final operational timing may change.

The New Zealand-flagged vessel will then sail to Asia for mandatory scheduled drydocking because no suitable facility is available in New Zealand.

Swire was unable to secure replacement tonnage because of limited vessel availability and high charter rates. The company also identified weaker domestic demand, port constraints and an uneven regulatory environment as pressures on the service.

Talks are continuing with potential buyers for Pacifica, but Hintz said “no firm offer has been received”. Swire cautioned that the discussions may not result in a formal bid. The closure will not affect Swire Shipping’s international services linking New Zealand with Asia and the Pacific Islands. The group will remain active in the domestic freight market through Cubic Transport Services.

Pacifica Shipping began operating in New Zealand in 1985. The Auckland-based coastal shipping business was acquired by The China Navigation Company in 2014 and operates as a division of Swire Shipping (NZ) Ltd.

The 2011-built *Moana Chief* was constructed by Wenchong Shipyard in Guangzhou, China. The 175.4-metre vessel has capacity for 1,740 TEU and 300 refrigerated containers and carries a crew of 16.

Singapore-headquartered Swire Shipping is the deep-sea shipowning and operating business of the Swire group, providing liner, logistics and specialist shipping services.