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2026 July 10   14:23

shipbuilding

US Coast Guard extends deadline in $100m-plus light icebreaker tender

The US Coast Guard has extended the first-stage deadline in a tender valued at more than $100m for up to seven Homeland Security Cutter-Light icebreakers, according to the US Coast Guard.  

Bidders now have until noon US Eastern Time on 20 July to submit Phase 1 proposals after Amendment A00001 moved the deadline from 14 July.  

Request for proposals No. 70Z02326R93280004, issued on 30 June, covers the design, production, testing and delivery of the HSC-L vessels, together with related supplies and support.  

The amendment, issued on 8 July and posted the following day, also included answers to bidder questions and revised provisions covering the Phase 2 design package, design and readiness reviews, and liquidated damages.  The procurement will use an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract and a two-phase advisory down-select process.

A separate amendment will establish the Phase 2 deadline.  The minimum commitment covers design and engineering work, long-lead materials and four vessels, with options that could increase the programme to seven ships.  

The Department of Homeland Security procurement forecast values the requirement at more than $100m, classifies it as a full small-business set-aside and targets an award in the first quarter of the US government’s 2027 financial year.  

The Coast Guard will provide the contract design, while the selected shipbuilder will develop it into a production-ready package before engineering, construction, integration and testing.  

The 70-foot cutters will replace 65-foot WYTL light icebreaking tugs commissioned between 1961 and 1967, as well as 49-foot buoy utility stern-loading boats.  The vessels will have a maximum draught of seven feet and minimum endurance of three days. They must break 12 inches of freshwater ice continuously at three knots, carry and service at least three 5-by-11-foot buoys, and operate a crane capable of lifting 4,500 pounds.  

Fincantieri Marine Group, Fraser Shipyards of Superior, Wisconsin, and Donjon Marine of Erie, Pennsylvania, formed the Fourth Coast Shipbuilding Alliance in April to compete for the programme.  

The US Coast Guard is an armed service, maritime law-enforcement agency and first-response organisation within the Department of Homeland Security.  

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