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2026 July 10   14:34

shipbuilding

ADNOC L&S orders four 175,000-cbm LNG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard

ADNOC Logistics & Services has ordered four 175,000-cbm LNG carriers from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard in a deal worth about $900m, according to ADNOC Logistics & Services.  

The vessels are scheduled for delivery from the Shanghai shipyard in 2029 and are expected to be placed on long-term charters. The order will increase ADNOC L&S’s LNG newbuilding programme to 18 ships.  

ADNOC L&S chief executive Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi signed the contract with Jiangnan Shipyard chief executive Xiao Wenlin.  Al Masabi said the order “reflects our confidence in the strong fundamentals of the LNG shipping market”.  

ADNOC L&S has already taken delivery of six 175,000-cbm LNG carriers from Jiangnan under an earlier $1.2bn contract. Five are employed by ADNOC Gas on charters of up to 15 years and have generated contracted revenue since May 2026.  A further eight LNG carriers, representing investment of about $2.5bn, are under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean for delivery from 2028. All eight are fixed to ADNOC Gas on 20-year time charters.  

The fleet expansion supports ADNOC’s LNG marketing and trading platform, which is targeting 47m tonnes per annum of marketable LNG by 2035.  Including its 50% interest in the AW Shipping newbuilding programme, ADNOC L&S has committed more than $5bn to fleet expansion since 2022.  

The companies also marked the delivery of Meera, the first of four 93,000-cbm very large ammonia carriers ordered by AW Shipping.

The four ammonia carriers and nine very large ethane carriers were included in a $1.9bn order placed in 2024. Two of the ethane carriers were delivered in 2025.  

ADNOC L&S is ADNOC’s maritime energy logistics subsidiary, with operations covering integrated logistics, shipping and marine services. It owns more than 340 vessels and operates or charters more than 600 additional ships annually for over 100 customers in more than 50 countries.  

ADNOC Gas is responsible for the group’s gas processing, operations and marketing activities.

Jiangnan Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilder within CSSC. 

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LNG carrier

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