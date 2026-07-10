Oman rejects Strait of Hormuz transit fees

Oman has rejected any move to charge ships for passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying international law guarantees transit passage through straits used for international navigation, according to the International Maritime Organization.

Khamis bin Mohammed Al Shammakhi, Oman’s undersecretary for transport at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, presented the position during the IMO Council’s 137th session in London. Oman said it “does not support the imposition of transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz”.

Al Shammakhi reaffirmed the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to freedom of navigation under international law, the safety of international shipping routes, the protection of lives at sea and the uninterrupted movement of global trade.

An Omani delegation led by Al Shammakhi also met IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez on the sidelines of the session. The talks covered maritime security and safety, protection of the marine environment and mechanisms for responding to emerging maritime challenges.

The position follows a 24 June statement by Oman’s Foreign Ministry that Muscat was coordinating with the IMO to offer vessels the option of using a temporary maritime corridor through the strait while maintaining freedom of navigation without transit fees.

The traffic separation scheme in the Strait of Hormuz was proposed by Iran and Oman and adopted by the IMO in 1968 to reduce collision risks and improve navigational safety.