  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oman rejects Strait of Hormuz transit fees

2026 July 10   14:43

shipping

Oman rejects Strait of Hormuz transit fees

Oman has rejected any move to charge ships for passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying international law guarantees transit passage through straits used for international navigation, according to the International Maritime Organization.  

Khamis bin Mohammed Al Shammakhi, Oman’s undersecretary for transport at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, presented the position during the IMO Council’s 137th session in London.  Oman said it “does not support the imposition of transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz”.  

Al Shammakhi reaffirmed the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to freedom of navigation under international law, the safety of international shipping routes, the protection of lives at sea and the uninterrupted movement of global trade.  

An Omani delegation led by Al Shammakhi also met IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez on the sidelines of the session. The talks covered maritime security and safety, protection of the marine environment and mechanisms for responding to emerging maritime challenges.  

The position follows a 24 June statement by Oman’s Foreign Ministry that Muscat was coordinating with the IMO to offer vessels the option of using a temporary maritime corridor through the strait while maintaining freedom of navigation without transit fees.  

The traffic separation scheme in the Strait of Hormuz was proposed by Iran and Oman and adopted by the IMO in 1968 to reduce collision risks and improve navigational safety.  

Topics:

Hormuz

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

Swire Shipping to close Pacifica service and withdraw Moana Chief from New Zealand trade

17:29

Hudong-Zhonghua names final LNG carrier in six-ship CNOOC series

17:26

GTT secures tank design order for first US FLNG and world’s largest by capacity

17:22

Moeve and Exolum secure €105m financing for Spain's Port of Huelva berth

17:19

Turkish groups challenge Aliağa ship recycling EIA

17:17

Port of Los Angeles signs cooperation agreement with Shenzhen ports

17:15

Concordia Damen wins two-ship TUI river cruise order

17:14

EU Parliament Russia alumina ban call puts Aughinish exports at risk

17:12

Singapore tops maritime centre index for 13th consecutive year

17:08

WIND Group signs long-term deal for Baltic cable hub at Oskarshamn

17:07

IAA PortNews: RS grants certificates to the Griphon-9 tugboat

17:05

IMO adopts Singapore-led resolution on protection of vital shipping lanes

16:45

US mariners protest use of Chinese tanker under Jones Act waiver

16:14

DP World completes CAD 9m access upgrade at Canada's Fraser Surrey terminal

15:54

Höegh Autoliners extends Asian automaker contract through 2029

15:24

Karachi Shipyard completes steel cutting on Pakistan’s first commercial containership newbuild since 1980s

14:34

ADNOC L&S orders four 175,000-cbm LNG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard

14:23

US Coast Guard extends deadline in $100m-plus light icebreaker tender

14:06

Hormuz war-risk rates reach 6% as cover inquiries decline

13:35

Only two tankers cross Hormuz in early Thursday hours

13:24

Typhoon Bavi closes Taipei terminal and disrupts Ningbo container operations

12:01

Van Oord and Sumitomo Electric sign deal with SSEN Transmission to deliver HVDC subsea cable systems for northern Scotland’s power grid

11:36

Fincantieri signs Croatian shipyard agreements for corvette bid

11:03

Global liner networks retain reach as service frequency contracts

10:41

CMA CGM NOTRE DAME completes first bio-LNG bunkering in Rotterdam

2026 July 9

18:05

HHLA puts private 5G network into operation at automated Hamburg terminal

17:15

NAVTOR expands e-navigation platform to 18,000 vessels

16:45

US petroleum exports reach record 13.6m bpd in April

16:05

Seatrium cuts first steel on Karpowership FSRU conversion

15:51

Hanwha Ocean hires TMC Compressors for two LNG carrier newbuildings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news