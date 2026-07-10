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2026 July 10   15:54

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Höegh Autoliners extends Asian automaker contract through 2029

Norwegian car carrier owner Höegh Autoliners has extended a contract with a major Asian automaker through December 2029 in a deal expected to generate $300m in additional revenue based on forecast volumes, according to Höegh Autoliners.  

The revised agreement increases committed cargo volumes and introduces commercial terms aligned with prevailing market rates. The new terms have applied since 1 May 2026.  

The contract also adds Xiaomo port in southern China to Höegh Autoliners’ network, expanding the company’s services from Asia.  The customer and the trade lane covered by the agreement were not identified.  

“The agreement establishes a strong long-term commitment from the customer,” chief executive Andreas Enger said.  Höegh Autoliners discloses contracts with a total value of more than $100m.  

The Oslo-headquartered company provides global RoRo transportation for cars, high-and-heavy equipment and breakbulk cargo. Its operations comprise about 40 vessels and more than 2,000 port calls each year. Höegh Autoliners employs around 460 people across 16 offices, alongside approximately 1,200 seafarers.

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