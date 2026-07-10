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2026 July 10   16:14

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DP World completes CAD 9m access upgrade at Canada's Fraser Surrey terminal

DP World has completed a marine access upgrade at its Fraser Surrey terminal in British Columbia, adding up to 2m tonnes of annual export capacity, according to DP World.  

The approximately CAD 9m ($6.4m) project, announced on 9 July, included CAD 2m ($1.4m) from the Canadian government and was carried out with Transport Canada and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.  

The work removed part of an in-river training wall built in 1967 that had restricted vessel access to the terminal’s lower berths. About 1,400 piles and related marine infrastructure were removed, improving vessel manoeuvrability and berth utilisation.  

The upgrade is expected to reduce operational delays and expand capacity without requiring construction of a new terminal.

The additional throughput will support grain, steel and project cargo linked to Western Canada’s agricultural, infrastructure and natural resources sectors.  DP World expects the added capacity to generate about 100,000 labour hours a year, equivalent to roughly 50 full-time jobs.  All work was completed under applicable environmental requirements and regulatory oversight.

A federal environmental assessment concluded that the project was unlikely to cause significant adverse effects, subject to mitigation measures covering pile disposal, fisheries, water quality, marine mammals and spill prevention.  

DP World operates ports, terminals, marine services and logistics businesses across six continents and employs more than 125,000 people. It acquired Fraser Surrey Docks in 2020 alongside Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a Canadian institutional investor. The terminal handles bulk, breakbulk and containerised cargo.

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