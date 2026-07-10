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2026 July 10   17:05

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IMO adopts Singapore-led resolution on protection of vital shipping lanes

The International Maritime Organization has adopted a Singapore-led resolution aimed at protecting commercial access to vital shipping lanes, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.  

Approved at the 137th session of the IMO Council and co-sponsored by 30 member states, including Indonesia and Malaysia, the resolution reaffirms navigational rights and freedoms for merchant ships using key sea routes and straits employed for international navigation.  

It calls for those rights to be respected in line with international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and stresses compliance with IMO regulations and standards.  

The measure places the IMO at the centre of efforts to maintain a stable and predictable maritime framework, while calling for international cooperation, dialogue and collective responsibility to keep essential sea lanes open, secure and accessible.  It also highlights the need to protect the safety, health and well-being of seafarers, whose work supports global supply chains.  

Singapore said the resolution supports uninterrupted trade, resilient supply chains, and food and energy security, while reflecting its commitment to international law and an open and predictable maritime environment.  

The IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for developing international regulations covering shipping safety, security and environmental performance.  

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore was established in 1996 and acts as Singapore’s maritime and port regulator, planner and national representative. Its remit includes maritime safety, environmental protection, digitalisation, decarbonisation, port development and workforce planning.

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Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

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