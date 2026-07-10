IAA PortNews: RS grants certificates to the Griphon-9 tugboat

The tug was built by Pella Shipyard

Photo credit: Pella Shipyard

The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it has awarded classification documents to the Griphon-9, lead vessel of Project 05380 inshore tugboat series.

The Project 05380 tugboat was built at Leningrad Oblast based Pella Shipyard to RS class for a tugboats operator Griphon LLC. The construction was carried out under technical supervision of RS Baltic Branch engineers.

The ceremonial launching of the tugboat took place on November 27, 2025, with the vessel delivery this June.

The Project 05380 serial tugs are designed for towing and maneuvering operations at ports, coastal areas, offshore anchorage locations, and for refloating stranded vessels.

The Project 05380 tug key particulars: LOA: 25.4 m; Beam: 8.8 m; Depth: 4.7 m; Draft: 3.3 m; Main engine power: 2 x 1470 kW. Class notation: KM⍟ Arc4 (hull; machinery) R3 AUT1 A-Thruster(M) Tug.