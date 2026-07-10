WIND Group signs long-term deal for Baltic cable hub at Oskarshamn

WIND Group has moved to establish a Baltic cable logistics and offshore services base after signing a long-term agreement with Smålandshamnar for a dedicated yard at Sweden’s Port of Oskarshamn on 10 July 2026, according to WIND Group.

The hub will handle cable transportation and storage, equipment supply and associated offshore services for projects across the Baltic region. Oskarshamn offers a 435-metre quay and a minimum water depth of 10.3 metres, allowing the port to accommodate vessels involved in cable operations and support ship-to-ship cable transfers.

“The establishment of our new hub in Oskarshamn marks an important step in the expansion of WIND’s activities in the Baltic region,” WIND chief executive Tom Nooij said. “By bringing together the capabilities across the entire WIND Group, we can offer clients a comprehensive range of services, including carousel rental, logistics and marshalling, alongside equipment supply, maintenance and vessel mobilisation services through our colleagues at Draftec. This integrated approach and our new location strengthen our ability to support offshore projects with efficient, reliable solutions.”

Smålandshamnar chief executive Niclas Strömqvist said the agreement represented “much more than a new customer establishment”. “It is a strategic investment that strengthens Oskarshamn’s role in the rapidly growing offshore energy sector in the Baltic region,” he said. “By combining WIND Group’s global expertise with the Port of Oskarshamn’s infrastructure and capabilities, we are creating a platform for future growth, new business opportunities, and long-term employment in our municipality and region. “Our ambition is clear: to continue developing Oskarshamn into one of the leading ports for offshore energy, project cargo, and critical infrastructure in Northern Europe. We see this partnership as an important milestone on that journey.”

The Oskarshamn yard will complement WIND’s existing operations in Amsterdam and expand its Baltic service network.

WIND Group provides subsea cable logistics, cable recovery and offshore project support through offices and operational hubs in Europe, Asia and the US. Its customer base includes cable manufacturers, installation contractors, EPIC contractors and utility companies.

Smålandshamnar operates the Port of Oskarshamn and is responsible for developing its role in offshore energy, project cargo and critical infrastructure.