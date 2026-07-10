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2026 July 10   17:12

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Singapore tops maritime centre index for 13th consecutive year

Singapore has retained first place in the 2026 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index for a 13th consecutive year, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.  

The ranking comes as MPA marks its 30th anniversary and follows record activity at the Port of Singapore in 2025.  Container throughput reached 44.66m TEU, while vessel arrivals totalled 3.22bn gross tonnes.

Singapore also remained the world’s largest bunkering port, supplying a record 56.77m tonnes of marine fuel, including growing volumes of alternative marine fuels.  Singapore is connected to more than 600 ports worldwide and is home to over 200 international shipping groups.  

The index assesses maritime centres using indicators covering port performance, maritime business services and the wider business environment.  “We are honoured that Singapore has once again been recognised as the world’s leading maritime centre. This reflects the strong commitment and collective efforts of our industry partners and the wider maritime community. As the industry continues to evolve, we will continue working closely with our partners to strengthen Maritime Singapore’s competitiveness and create value for the global maritime community,” MPA chief executive Ang Wee Keong said.  

MPA was established in 1996 and serves as Singapore’s maritime and port regulator and planner. Its responsibilities include maritime safety, security and environmental protection, port development, digitalisation, decarbonisation, workforce development and international maritime representation.  

The Baltic Exchange jointly publishes the index and provides maritime market information and services supporting shipping transactions.

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