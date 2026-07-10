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2026 July 10   17:15

shipbuilding

Concordia Damen wins two-ship TUI river cruise order

Concordia Damen has landed an order from TUI River Cruises for two methanol-ready CDS River Cruise 135 newbuildings scheduled for delivery in 2028, according to Concordia Damen.  

The 135-metre vessels will be built to the Dutch yard’s in-house design and tailored for the UK market. Each ship will have 94 cabins and capacity for 188 guests.  The pair will feature Concordia Damen’s hull design and will be prepared for the future use of alternative fuels, particularly methanol. Technological and sustainability-related features will also be incorporated.  

The order is part of TUI River Cruises’ expansion from six ships in 2026 to 10 by 2028. The fleet will operate across European waterways, including the Rhine and Douro, as well as the Nile.  

“Announcing our new-build ships marks a major milestone for TUI River Cruises and signals our continued investment in the future of our fleet,” head of river cruises Katy Berzins said.  “These new ships, purpose-built for our customers, reflect our ambition for growth and our commitment to delivering an elevated, modern river cruising experience.”  

The contract was announced during the christening of TUI Aria on the Rhine in Frankfurt. The refurbished ship, the largest-capacity vessel to join TUI River Cruises’ European fleet, is due to enter service in summer 2026.  

Concordia Damen is a Netherlands-based designer and builder of inland waterway vessels. Its portfolio includes dry cargo ships, tankers, pushers and river cruise vessels, with more than 270 ships delivered.  

TUI River Cruises is TUI Group’s UK river cruise operation and forms part of the group’s expansion businesses.

Topics:

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