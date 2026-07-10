Port of Los Angeles signs cooperation agreement with Shenzhen ports

The Port of Los Angeles has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shenzhen Port Group and Yantian International Container Terminals covering green shipping, port technology and supply chain development, according to the Port of Los Angeles.

The agreement was signed in Shenzhen on July 9, 2026, during the Shenzhen Port Global Supply Chain High-Quality Development Conference and establishes a formal sister-port relationship between Los Angeles and Shenzhen.

“This agreement creates new opportunities to share innovation, advance sustainable port operations and build more resilient supply chains,” Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka said. “Together, we're helping shape a cleaner, more efficient future for global trade. I’d like to thank the executive team at Hutchison Ports, Shenzhen Port Group and Yantian International – especially Eric Ip, Ken Chou, Lawrence Shum and Neville Lam – for their partnership and leadership.”

The MOU creates a framework for cooperation in green technologies, clean energy, port operations, maritime innovation, logistics and supply chain development. The partners plan technical exchanges, the sharing of best practices, research and demonstration projects, business development, workforce engagement and regular dialogue.

The agreement also covers green port technologies, maritime logistics, supply chain optimisation, trade facilitation and maritime workforce development.

Port of Los Angeles officials also joined the launch of the Shenzhen Port International Green Shipping Corridor Cooperation Initiative during the conference. The multilateral initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through cleaner marine fuels, advanced technologies, operational efficiencies and stronger international cooperation.

The conference attracted 850 representatives from ports, ocean carriers, cargo owners, manufacturers, government agencies and industry associations. The Port of Los Angeles already has Green Shipping Corridor partnerships with Shanghai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya and partners in Vietnam.

The Port of Los Angeles is a department of the City of Los Angeles responsible for the municipal seaport complex in San Pedro Bay.

Shenzhen Port Group is a Shenzhen-based organisation involved in port development and operations.