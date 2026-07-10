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2026 July 10   17:26

shipbuilding

GTT secures tank design order for first US FLNG and world’s largest by capacity

GTT has secured the tank design contract for the first US floating LNG production unit and the world’s largest FLNG facility by expected output, according to GTT.  Samsung Heavy Industries placed the order in the second quarter of 2026 for Delfin FLNG 1, which is being built for the Delfin LNG project.  

The unit will have LNG production capacity of 4.4m tonnes per year and storage capacity of 180,000 cubic metres.  GTT will design eight cryogenic tanks arranged in two rows and fitted with its Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The system is intended for maritime and offshore operations, including deployment in an area exposed to hurricane conditions.  

Delfin FLNG 1 will operate off the coast of Louisiana and is scheduled for delivery in mid-2030.  “With Delfin FLNG 1, offshore LNG is entering a new phase in the United States. This project, unprecedented in scale, will contribute to the development of new LNG production capacity to meet global energy demand. It also illustrates the ability of GTT’s membrane technologies to support complex offshore projects facing demanding operational constraints, while meeting the highest standards of performance, reliability and safety,” GTT chief executive François Michel said.  

GTT is a French engineering and technology company specialising in membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases.  

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company whose activities include the construction of commercial vessels and floating production units.  

Delfin LNG is a US energy infrastructure developer advancing an offshore LNG export project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Topics:

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