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2026 July 10   17:29

shipbuilding

Hudong-Zhonghua names final LNG carrier in six-ship CNOOC series

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has named the 174,000-cbm Greenergy Cloud, completing construction of six LNG carriers in the first phase of CNOOC’s long-term free-on-board LNG resource project, according to China Classification Society.  

The 299-metre vessel is the sixth and final ship in the programme, following Greenergy Ocean, Greenergy Pearl, Greenergy Star, Greenergy Moon and Greenergy Wind.  Greenergy Cloud is powered by a dual-fuel main engine fitted with an intelligent controlled exhaust gas recirculation, or iCER, system. It is equipped with GTT’s NO.96 Super+ membrane cargo-containment system.  

China Classification Society handled plan approval, construction surveys and quality-control work throughout the six-vessel programme.  

Greenergy Ocean and Greenergy Pearl received the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s Green Ship Awards in 2024 and 2025, respectively.  All six ships are operating on routes covering major ports in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.  

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding company that constructs commercial and naval vessels, including LNG carriers.  

China National Offshore Oil Corporation, or CNOOC, is a Chinese state-owned energy corporation engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production.  

China Classification Society is a classification organisation providing ship survey, certification and statutory services. 

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