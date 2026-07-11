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2026 July 11   20:27

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Trabzon-Novorossiysk route restores direct truck ferry link between Turkey and Russia

A regular ro-ro service carrying trucks between Trabzon and Novorossiysk is set to begin on 13 July after a one-day delay, according to the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry.  

GEO GRAND LINE LLC moved the inaugural departure from 12 July to 13 July on passenger and crew safety grounds, without identifying a specific operational issue.  The service, organised by Geo Grand Line Global, will use the Cameroon-flagged Şampiyon Trabzonspor, with space for 49 standard trucks and 30 smaller vehicles.  Company representatives Merab Ungiadze and İlyas Bulut presented the project to chamber chairman Erkut Çelebi ahead of the launch.  

The original schedule called for departures from Trabzon at 2pm on 12, 16, 20, 24 and 28 July, operating at four-day intervals. Return sailings from Novorossiysk were due to start on 14 July. 

The organiser plans to establish a “green corridor” at both ports to reduce cargo documentation and administrative procedures for road hauliers.  Trucks measuring between 13.7 metres and 17 metres will be charged $2,600 from Trabzon and $1,400 from Novorossiysk.  

Rates for vehicles measuring between 18.01 metres and 19.9 metres are $3,100 outbound and $1,600 on the return leg. Trailers measuring between 13.01 metres and 13.6 metres will cost $2,400 from Trabzon and $1,300 from Novorossiysk.  

Ungiadze said the service was expected to give Turkey-Russia trade “a new lease of life”.  Çelebi said the maritime connection could reduce logistics costs for exporters and strengthen commercial links between the two countries.  

Geo Grand Line Global is an international logistics company organising the Trabzon-Novorossiysk service.

Lider Shipping is a Georgia-based Black Sea ro-ro operator whose fleet includes Şampiyon Trabzonspor. 

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