Kongsberg Maritime wraps five identical KOTUG ASD tugs into single thruster service deal

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a long-term propulsion support contract covering five identical newbuild azimuth stern drive tugs deployed on LNG terminal operations in West Africa, according to Kongsberg Maritime. The vessels will be managed as a single fleet under the Extended Thruster Coverage agreement, with each tug fitted with two Kongsberg Maritime US255 fixed-pitch thrusters.

The contract combines an original equipment manufacturer preventive maintenance programme with condition monitoring, allowing maintenance and component replacement to be determined by equipment condition. The service will be provided for a fixed annual fee.

Kongsberg Maritime said the structure is intended to improve thruster reliability and availability, reduce unplanned downtime and give KOTUG greater control over maintenance costs throughout the contract period.

The agreement starts a structured long-term service relationship between the companies for KOTUG’s ASD vessels equipped with Kongsberg Maritime thrusters.

Kongsberg Maritime is a Norwegian maritime technology company supplying equipment and systems for merchant, offshore, fishing and naval vessels. Its systems are installed on more than 30,000 vessels, and it employs more than 8,300 people in 35 countries.

KOTUG International is a family-owned maritime services company whose activities cover towage, training and consultancy, intelligence, subsea services and maritime operations support. The group designs, builds, charters and operates vessels and also provides personnel training, procurement and logistics services across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and the Caribbean.