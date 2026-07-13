HD KSOE wins $362.3m order for three ammonia carriers

South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has secured a KRW 545.6bn ($362.3m) order from an undisclosed European shipowner for three very large ammonia carriers, according to a regulatory filing by HD KSOE.

The contract was signed on 10 July and disclosed on 13 July. HD Hyundai Samho will build the vessels for phased delivery by the end of the first half of 2030.

The order takes HD KSOE’s 2026 intake to 142 vessels worth $16.39bn, representing 70.3% of its $23.31bn annual target.

The total comprises 43 LPG, ammonia and liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, 39 product tankers, 28 containerships, 17 LNG carriers, 11 crude carriers, two pure car and truck carriers, one icebreaker and one floating storage and regasification unit.

HD KSOE is a South Korean intermediary holding company overseeing shipbuilding and offshore engineering operations. HD Hyundai Samho operates a shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla province.