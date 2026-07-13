GFS Galaxy disabled in Strait of Hormuz as 23 crew are rescued

The Cyprus-flagged containership GFS Galaxy was left unable to continue its voyage after suffering stern and engine-room damage followed by a fire in the Strait of Hormuz, with 23 crew rescued and one Indian seafarer missing, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.

The incident occurred on 11 July about nine nautical miles east of Oman. The crew abandoned the ship in a lifeboat before being recovered by Omani authorities.

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre placed the vessel’s distress call 4.4 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam governorate. The rescued seafarers received medical care as specialist teams continued searching for the missing crew member.

Eleven Indian nationals were on board. Ten were rescued, while the missing seafarer is an Indian citizen.

US Central Command attributed the incident to forces belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and said the resulting fire and engine-room damage had disabled the vessel.

The IRGC Navy separately stated that warning fire had struck an unnamed vessel after it allegedly switched off its systems and endangered maritime safety.

GFS Galaxy, IMO 9401271, is owned by Cyprus-based Frendale Navigation and managed and operated by Dubai-based Global Feeder Shipping.