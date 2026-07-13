South Korea deploys sole icebreaker Araon on 83-day Arctic navigation mission

South Korea has deployed its sole icebreaking research vessel Araon on an 83-day Arctic expedition to collect sea-ice, weather and seabed data for safer navigation and future shipping operations, according to the Korea Polar Research Institute. Araon has a range of 17,000 nautical miles, accommodation for 25 crew members and 60 researchers, and capacity for up to 31 TEU of equipment and supplies. The vessel is designed to break one-metre-thick level ice at three knots.

Araon departed Gwangyang Port on 11 July for its 17th Arctic research voyage, with work planned in the Bering Sea, East Siberian Sea, Chukchi Sea and central Arctic Ocean.

The voyage is the first field campaign under SAFE-SEA, a programme led by South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and KOPRI to develop an Arctic route operating system using domestic observational data. The findings will support artificial intelligence-based tools for forecasting sea-ice conditions and identifying navigational risks.

A South Korean team led by KOPRI researcher Jin Kyung will collect sea-ice and meteorological data. Another group, headed by marine scientist Eun-Jin Yang, will attempt to recover long-term mooring equipment left behind during last year’s expedition because of ice conditions. The instruments are expected to contain about one year of Arctic Ocean data. Araon will remain alongside sea ice for three to four days while researchers measure its thickness, internal structure and surface roughness. The mission will also examine “Atlantification”, the impact of increasing inflows of warmer Atlantic water on the Arctic marine environment.

The programme includes a preliminary survey of the Chukchi Borderland, selected as a pilot area for joint scientific research at the fifth meeting of the parties to the Agreement to Prevent Unregulated High Seas Fisheries in the Central Arctic Ocean. A team led by South Korean geologist Jong Kuk Hong will collect seabed sediment samples to examine long-term environmental change and the geological development of the central Arctic Ocean. Researchers will also carry out seismic surveys in the Chukchi Sea area to assess the distribution of gas hydrates.

KOPRI is a South Korean government-funded research institution led by president Hyoung Chul Shin. It operates the King Sejong and Jang Bogo Antarctic research stations and the Dasan Arctic research station.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is the South Korean government body responsible for maritime transport, ports, fisheries and ocean policy.