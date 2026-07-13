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2026 July 13   11:20

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Top 40 ship lenders push portfolios above $300bn in 6% rise

The world’s 40 largest ship-finance banks increased their combined loan books by 6% to $300.6bn at the end of 2025, pushing the total back above $300bn from $283.6bn a year earlier, according to Petrofin Research.  

The Petrofin Global Ship Finance Index rose to 63 from 61, against a 2008 base of 100, reaching its highest level since 2018 as higher vessel values, increased newbuilding finance, strong shipowner liquidity and greater competition supported lending.  

Europe retained 50.4% of the top-40 portfolio, equivalent to $151bn. Asia-Pacific banks expanded lending by 8.3%, Japanese lenders increased their market share to 26% from 22%, and US banks grew their portfolios by 6.7%.  

Scandinavian banks recorded a 16.2% increase to $26.2bn, reversing an 8% decline in 2024. Greek banks posted the largest regional rise, expanding 37% to $23.6bn from $18bn and lifting their share to 7.8% from 6.1%.  

BNP Paribas remained the largest shipping lender with a portfolio of about $21.4bn. China Exim Bank ranked second with $18.5bn, followed by KfW IPEX-Bank with $15.3bn and Crédit Agricole CIB with $15bn. No bank exited ship finance during 2025.  A further 60 banks held an estimated $45bn of shipping exposure, taking the combined portfolio of the 100 monitored lenders to about $345bn.  

Including smaller and local institutions, total global bank lending to shipping was estimated at about $425bn, slightly above 60% of a wider ship-finance market valued at roughly $680bn after leasing, export finance and alternative lenders were included.  

The global fleet and orderbook were valued at about $2.17tn at the end of 2025, up 7% from $2.03tn a year earlier. By May 2026, the figure had increased to $2.38tn, including an orderbook worth $641bn.  Margins for a medium-sized owner with a strong parent guarantee and high liquidity ranged from 1.5% to 1.9%. Arrangement fees fell well below 1%, while loan-to-value ratios remained close to 60%.  

Petrofin expects modest bank-lending growth in 2026 and 2027, supported by newbuilding finance, higher fleet values and limited vessel scrapping. Leasing companies and Far Eastern non-bank lenders may gain market share by offering higher loan-to-value ratios and more flexible terms.  

Petrofin Research is a Greece-based shipping and ship-finance research organisation that has conducted industry studies for more than 30 years. 

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