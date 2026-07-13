Drone strike damages Kuwait Oil Company offshore rig and injures worker

A hostile drone struck an offshore drilling platform operated by Kuwait Oil Company in Kuwaiti territorial waters on 12 July, causing material damage and injuring one worker, according to Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence.

The worker was receiving medical treatment, while the authorities began a coordinated response to the incident.

Three land border posts in northern Kuwait were also hit and sustained material damage.

Kuwait Oil Company is the upstream subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Its responsibilities include oil and gas exploration, drilling and production in Kuwait, as well as crude storage and delivery to export tankers.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is Kuwait’s national oil company and the parent organisation of Kuwait Oil Company.