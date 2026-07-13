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2026 July 13   11:40

LNG

EU takes 97% of Yamal LNG exports as Russian gas ban approaches

European Union terminals received 9.97 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Russia’s Yamal LNG project in the first half of 2026, up 16% from a year earlier, as imports continued under contracts that remain valid before the bloc’s full ban takes effect at the start of 2027.  

The EU took 136 of the 140 cargoes shipped globally from Yamal LNG between January and June, accounting for more than 97% of the project’s deliveries, according to an analysis of Kpler cargo data published by German campaign group Urgewald.  

That compared with 117 cargoes and 8.57 million tonnes received by the bloc in the first half of 2025.  China was the destination for the remaining four cargoes, totalling 282,248 tonnes. Yamal LNG shipments to Asia fell 84% from 1.80 million tonnes and 25 cargoes in the corresponding period last year.  

France remained the largest EU destination, taking 51 cargoes and 3.74 million tonnes. Belgium received 37 cargoes totalling 2.70 million tonnes, while Spain imported 34 cargoes and 2.50 million tonnes.  The Netherlands received 12 cargoes totalling 881,970 tonnes and Portugal took two cargoes carrying 147,170 tonnes.  

Belgium’s Zeebrugge was the largest individual receiving terminal, handling 37 cargoes. It was followed by Dunkerque and Montoir in France with 26 and 25 cargoes respectively, Bilbao in Spain with 17 and the Gate terminal in Rotterdam with 12.  

Urgewald estimated that the EU paid €5.96 billion for the Yamal LNG volumes delivered during the six-month period. The calculation used monthly Dutch TTF front-month benchmark prices and an energy conversion of 13.7 megawatt-hours per tonne of LNG.  The organisation said the estimate represented an indicative gross value rather than actual transaction revenue because contract prices are not publicly available. It does not account for potential long-term contract discounts, shipping expenses, regasification charges or subsequent trading within the EU.  

The EU prohibited new Russian gas import contracts from 18 March 2026 and imports of Russian LNG under short-term contracts from 25 April. Existing long-term LNG contracts are covered by transitional arrangements, with a full prohibition due to apply from the beginning of 2027. 

Yamal LNG is an Arctic gas production and liquefaction project based on Russia’s South-Tambeyskoye field on the Yamal Peninsula. Its plant has a nameplate production capacity of 17.4 million tonnes of LNG per year.  Russian natural gas producer Novatek controls 50.1% of the project. France’s TotalEnergies and China National Petroleum Corporation each own 20%, while China’s Silk Road Fund holds the remaining 9.9%.

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