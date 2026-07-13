VLCC orders drive 2026 crude tanker contracting to record 60m DWT

Crude tanker newbuilding contracting has reached a record 60m DWT across 234 ships so far in 2026 as owners accelerated VLCC orders, according to BIMCO. Owners have contracted 151 VLCCs, more than twice the number ordered during the whole of 2025. The ships account for 79% of the crude tanker capacity ordered this year. Most of the remaining contracts cover Suezmax tankers, with capacity ordered in that segment already matching the full-year 2025 total.

“High freight rates and the need to replace an increasingly older fleet have both encouraged contracting,” BIMCO shipping analysis manager Filipe Gouveia said.

The ordering surge has lifted the crude tanker orderbook to a record 130m DWT, equal to 27% of the existing fleet. Deliveries are scheduled through 2030, with annual additions expected to rise gradually until at least 2028. Crude tanker deliveries remained below 10m DWT in each of the previous three years.

The average crude tanker is about 14 years old, while 22% of the fleet, representing 105m DWT, is more than 20 years old, the typical design life cited by BIMCO.

Alternative-fuel uptake remains limited. Only 2% of the capacity ordered in 2026 is expected to use alternative fuels, mainly LNG, while another 17% is designed for possible future conversion. Across the full crude tanker orderbook, 9% of vessels are expected to use alternative fuels and another 30% are designed to allow retrofitting.

Chinese shipyards have secured 82% of the crude tanker capacity contracted this year and hold 70% of the total orderbook. South Korean yards account for another 25% and have a greater concentration of Suezmax orders.

Contracting could slow as the orderbook expands and shipyard lead times lengthen. Recently ordered tankers are expected to take between two and four years to be delivered.

Founded in 1905, BIMCO is an international shipping association that develops standard maritime contracts and provides regulatory expertise and market analysis. It has about 2,100 members in 120 countries, representing 64% of global shipping tonnage.