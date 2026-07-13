NatPower Marine strikes deal for Europe’s largest international electric-boat charging network

NatPower Marine has signed a strategic agreement to acquire Aqua superPower’s charging network from ATV Power, covering more than 80 ports and marinas across Europe and North America, according to NatPower.

The deal, unveiled on 10 July at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, gives NatPower Marine an established platform for expanding charging infrastructure from recreational boating into commercial ports and maritime hubs.

The network extends across the French and Italian Rivieras, Venice, Trieste, Genoa, Lake Maggiore, Lake Geneva, Sweden, the Port of Barcelona and the UK south coast. Its North American locations include San Francisco Bay, Lake Tahoe, San Diego and Lake Michigan.

NatPower Marine plans to combine Aqua superPower’s installed infrastructure and project pipeline with its financing, engineering and energy-development operations. The platform will cover power supply, grid connections, permitting, financing, construction and day-to-day operations.

“We are no longer just developing infrastructure, but building a platform capable of operating on an international scale,” NatPower chief executive Fabrizio Zago said. ATV Power chief executive Stewart Wilkinson said joining the NatPower Marine platform would allow Aqua superPower to accelerate its expansion and extend its geographical reach.

NatPower Marine also plans to integrate charging equipment at Italian ports with solar generation, battery energy storage systems, grid connections and operating software to manage peak electricity demand and strengthen infrastructure resilience.

NatPower is an independent energy infrastructure platform established in 2019. It has a project pipeline exceeding 24 GW and more than 100 employees across offices in Luxembourg, Milan, London and Washington, DC. NatPower Marine was launched in 2022 as the group’s port electrification, shore power and vessel-charging infrastructure business. It aims to mobilise more than £3bn ($4.03bn) by 2030 and support 120 ports and 50 shipping lines.

Aqua superPower operates an international marine charging platform and supplied AC and DC charging through its floating E-Dock at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge for the fourth consecutive year.