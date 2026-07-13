IAA PortNews: Russian seaports’ 1H cargo volume rises 5.8% to more than 451 million tonnes

Handling of cargo in the first six months increased in all sea basins except the Baltic.

Credit: the Arkhangelsk Oblast Gov't press office

Russian seaports handled 451.45 million tonnes in January-June 2026, which is a 5.8-percent growth on 1H, 2025, Mortsentr JSC statistics showed.

According to the consulting company, cargo throughput increased in all sea basins except the Baltic basin (-4.2%).

For example, freight volume rose surged by 59.7% in the Caspian basin, by 15% in the Arctic basin, by 11.8% in the Far East basin, and by 6.3% in the Azov-Black Sea.

The six-month volume of exports reached 354.67 million tonnes, which is a 5.7-percent gain on the same period a year ago. Imports cargo edged up 1.7% to 21.25 million tonnes. Handling of coastal cargo rose 22.3% to 41.32 million tonnes, while transit cargo volume fell by 6.1% on the same period in 2025 to 34.2 million tonnes.

Handling of dry bulk cargo increased by 9.1% to 224.32 million tonnes, while liquid bulk segment showed a 2.8-percent growth reaching 227.12 million tonnes. Volume of handled liquefied gas, crude oil, and food cargo increased, while handling of chemical and oil products decreased in the first half of 2026.

Six-month volume of containerized goods handled at the country’s basin ports was up 103.7% on the previous year's level. Container traffic rose 102.6% to 2.78 million TEUs.