Hong Kong sets green methanol bunkering record with 1,000-tonne CM Shenzhen stem

Venture Energy and Sinopec (Hong Kong) Limited have completed Hong Kong’s largest single green methanol bunkering operation, supplying 1,000 tonnes to the 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier CM Shenzhen, according to Wah Kwong.

The operation took place on 17 June at the port’s western anchorage, with the fuel transported from Nansha in China’s Guangdong province and transferred by the bunker vessel Da Qing 268, which is managed by Wah Kwong Ship Management.

Venture Energy arranged the delivery, while Sinopec Hong Kong’s oil products division handled the bunkering. The methanol was produced by Shanghai Shenji Energy & Environmental Technology, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based Shenergy Group.

The 1,000-tonne stem was twice the roughly 500 tonnes supplied to sister vessel CM Hong Kong during the port’s first green methanol bunkering operation on 5 March.

CM Shenzhen, also known by its Chinese name Shen Rong, was delivered in December 2025. The vessel is owned by China Merchants Guangzhou RoRo Shipping, part of China’s state-owned China Merchants group.

Venture Energy is the next-generation fuels subsidiary of privately held Hong Kong shipping group Wah Kwong. Its activities include clean-fuel production and infrastructure projects, as well as development, sales, marketing and logistics services focused on methanol and ammonia.

Sinopec Hong Kong was established in 1989 and operates across fuel retailing, aviation-fuel supply, liquefied petroleum gas distribution, wholesale fuel sales, international oil trading and energy services.

Wah Kwong is an integrated shipping group headquartered in Hong Kong.