Gemini adds Jeddah call to revamped Trans-Suez AE15 service

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will add Jeddah to the AE15 service in August as the Gemini Cooperation restructures the route around a Trans-Suez passage, according to Maersk.

The new call will expand the service’s links between Asia, Europe and Saudi Arabia. The carriers said the change remains conditional on continued stability in the Red Sea, with the security situation across the Middle East under close review.

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have contingency plans to reroute individual sailings or reverse the wider structural change via the Cape of Good Hope if conditions in the Red Sea deteriorate.

Maersk is a Danish transport and logistics group active in container shipping, terminal operations, inland transport and supply-chain services.

Hapag-Lloyd is a German container shipping company providing liner services through an international network.