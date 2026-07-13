Titan puts newly chartered United LNG I on MSC Viola bunkering job in Rotterdam

Titan Clean Fuels has deployed its newly chartered LNG bunker vessel United LNG I to supply MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s LNG-fuelled containership MSC Viola in Rotterdam, according to Titan Clean Fuels.

“Large containership LNG bunkering operations are a mainstay for the Titan team,” the company said. The operation is an early assignment for United LNG I following its addition to Titan’s fleet in May.

The 135-metre inland waterway bunker vessel was launched in December 2025 and has capacity for 8,000 cubic metres of LNG. United LNG I is owned by Luxembourg-based Somtralux and operated by Dutch company United Bunkers. It is deployed for Titan across Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp.

The vessel has eight cargo pumps, each capable of delivering up to 165 cubic metres per hour. It is intended to serve containerships, large pure car and truck carriers and tankers within normal port stays. United LNG I can handle LNG, liquefied biomethane and, in future, renewable hydrogen-derived e-methane. It is also equipped for gas-up and cooldown work and ship-to-ship transfers involving vessels with different LNG tank systems.

Titan Clean Fuels is a Netherlands-based physical supplier of LNG and liquefied biomethane to maritime and industrial customers. It became wholly owned by Spain’s Molgas Energy Group in October 2025. Molgas is an energy group focused on downstream gas and renewable-gas supply.

MSC is an independent, family-owned container shipping and logistics group founded in 1970 by Italian shipowner Gianluigi Aponte and headquartered in Geneva.