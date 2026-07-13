Hormuz disruption cuts dirty tanker cargoes 3.6%

Recorded dirty tanker spot cargo volumes fell by 21m tonnes, or 3.6%, year on year in the first half of 2026, while the number of recorded spot fixtures declined 5.7%, according to Poten & Partners.

The data relate to cargoes and fixtures captured by Poten rather than total global tanker trade. The decline coincided with disruption to oil flows and chartering through the Strait of Hormuz during the first six months of the year.

Traffic through the waterway remained substantially below historical levels. The Joint Maritime Information Center put the normal average at about 138 vessel transits per day, compared with 24 transits on 5 July and 25 on 6 July.

JMIC maintained its “severe” threat assessment on 12 July but said the southern route through the strait remained available and had been expanded to accommodate two-way traffic.

Poten & Partners is an energy and ship brokerage and advisory business operating in international oil, gas and shipping markets. It has operated for nearly 80 years and employs more than 180 professionals across four continents, providing ship and commodity brokerage, research, business intelligence, consulting and commercial advisory services.

JMIC issues operational maritime threat assessments and vessel traffic updates, including guidance covering navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.