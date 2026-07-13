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2026 July 13   15:13

shipbuilding

Kongsberg Maritime moves into volume ship market with Berg Propulsion takeover

Norwegian marine technology group Kongsberg Maritime has agreed to acquire Swedish propulsion specialist Berg Propulsion, gaining access to a 4,000-vessel installed base and a stronger position in general cargo ships and product tankers, according to Kongsberg Maritime.

Kongsberg Maritime said the acquisition was priced at approximately the same EV/EBITDA multiple at which its own shares trade.  Completion remains subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

“This acquisition is central in our growth plan and strengthens our ability to serve a broader range of customers and vessel segments,” Kongsberg Maritime chief executive Lisa Edvardsen Haugan said.  

Berg will retain its brand and operate as a standalone business unit within Kongsberg Maritime’s Propulsion & Handling division after completion.  The combined portfolio will cover controllable-pitch propellers and thrusters, hybrid and electric propulsion systems, and integrated vessel-control solutions.  

Kongsberg Maritime plans to use its international service network to support Berg’s installed base and pursue cross-selling opportunities. These could include offering its energy and control products to Berg’s commercial-shipping customers and introducing Berg propeller systems into naval vessel segments where Kongsberg Maritime already operates.  

Kongsberg Maritime became an independent Norwegian company in April 2026. It recorded revenue of NOK 27.12bn ($2.78bn) in 2025, employs more than 8,300 people across 35 countries and has systems installed on more than 30,000 vessels serving merchant shipping, offshore, fishing and naval markets.  

Gothenburg-headquartered Berg Propulsion is a Swedish supplier of customised propulsion systems, including controllable-pitch propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and related control technology. It also provides lifecycle support through an international service network. Berg generated revenue of about €160m ($183m) in 2025 and employs approximately 400 people. Its equipment is installed on around 4,000 vessels.  

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