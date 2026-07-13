CyberLogitec lands digital twin deal at Mediterranean’s first semi-automated box terminal

CyberLogitec has secured a contract to deploy its OPUS Terminal operating system and digital twin technology at TTI Algeciras, the first semi-automated container terminal in the Mediterranean and Southern Europe, according to CyberLogitec.

The deal forms part of the Spanish terminal’s B1 expansion project, which will lift annual handling capacity by 500,000 TEU, from 1.6m TEU to 2.1m TEU, in 2028.

OPUS Terminal will combine vessel, yard, gate and equipment management on a single platform. The digital twin system will provide real-time visualisation of terminal activity and equipment status, allowing the operator to monitor performance, simulate operating scenarios and support data-driven decisions.

TTI Algeciras is located at the Port of Algeciras Bay in southern Spain and handles gateway and transshipment cargo linking Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. The terminal is jointly owned by HMM and an investment company affiliated with CMA CGM.

CyberLogitec is a South Korean maritime, port and logistics technology company founded in 2000. Its portfolio includes terminal operating systems, digital twin applications, operational visibility software and consulting services.