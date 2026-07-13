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2026 July 13   16:05

shipbuilding

China Merchants Energy Shipping approves 10-ship newbuilding programme

China Merchants Energy Shipping has approved a 10-vessel newbuilding programme spanning the tanker, container and dry bulk sectors, according to a China Merchants Energy Shipping filing.  The Chinese diversified shipowner’s board approved the plan in Shenzhen on 10 July, with the filing dated 11 July.  

Five scrubber-fitted Aframax tankers will be built at CSSC Dalian Shipbuilding Industry, with deliveries starting in 2029. The vessels will also have shaft generators and are intended to renew and optimise CMES’ tanker fleet and support an Aframax pool planned with major international oil companies.  

The programme also covers four 1,800-TEU containerships and one 210,000-dwt Newcastlemax bulker for delivery in 2028.

The bulker will be fitted with a scrubber, shaft generator and high-efficiency antifouling coating.  

CMES plans to place the five containership and bulker contracts through wholly owned overseas single-ship companies with subsidiaries of China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group.  The package is capped at CNY 1.51bn ($222.6m), based on a 13 July spot rate of CNY 6.7825 per dollar. The figure excludes the five Aframax tankers, for which no price was disclosed.  

The contracts have not been signed, and final prices and commercial terms remain under negotiation. Payments are expected in renminbi and/or US dollars in instalments linked to construction progress, using internal funds and external financing.  The related-party transaction still requires shareholder approval, with related shareholders required to abstain.

The full 10-ship programme was approved unanimously by all 11 directors.  CMES said it compared offers from several shipbuilders, including independent yards, and found advantages in delivery timing and overall commercial terms at China Merchants Shipbuilding subsidiaries. The five ships due in 2028 are intended to upgrade capacity on existing routes and optimise the fleet structure.  

CMES operates in oil, gas, dry bulk, ro-ro and container shipping and manages more than 360 vessels with aggregate capacity above 50m dwt. 

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