Trump says US will take over Strait of Hormuz and charge beneficiary states

US President Donald Trump said Monday the United States would “take over” the Strait of Hormuz, run the key oil shipping route and seek payments from countries relying on American protection, according to Trump.

“We’re taking over the Strait,” Trump said. “We’re going to keep the strait, and we’ll probably run it.” He said wealthy countries benefiting from US protection should reimburse Washington, but gave no details on how payments would be collected or which states would contribute.

Trump said Iran had broken an interim agreement reached in June to restore shipping and suspend hostilities while the two sides pursued another 60 days of negotiations. “We had a deal. It was a done deal, and then they broke it,” he said.

Iran rejected the US account. Its foreign ministry said American military intervention had disrupted arrangements governing traffic, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said normal shipping could resume only after US intervention ended.

US Central Command said American forces were positioned to maintain freedom of navigation and had carried out strikes against dozens of Iranian military targets on July 12. It said US forces had helped more than 800 commercial vessels carrying 400m barrels of crude oil transit the strait since early May.

Visible traffic has fallen sharply. Kpler data showed six vessels crossed the strait on Sunday, the lowest number in five weeks, while oil and gas tanker movements dropped to their lowest level since May 25. Some ships had switched off public AIS transponders, limiting traffic visibility. Oil prices rose more than 3% earlier on Monday. At 1145 GMT, Brent crude was up 3.25% at $78.48 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate gained 3.29% to $73.76.

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman and handled about one-fifth of global daily oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the current conflict began in late February.