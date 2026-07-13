Lloyd’s Register targets ageing feeder fleet with full-lifecycle retrofit push

Lloyd’s Register has launched a combined classification, advisory and digital campaign aimed at helping feeder operators decide whether to renew, retrofit or extend the lives of ageing ships, according to Lloyd’s Register.

The “Powering the next generation of feeder vessels” campaign brings LR’s technical and operational services into a single lifecycle offering covering concept design, newbuilding projects, fleet optimisation, retrofits and life-extension programmes.

The initiative comes as feeder owners confront stricter emissions requirements, higher fuel costs and shifting trade patterns while operating vessels on short routes with frequent port calls and limited commercial flexibility.

LR said the package is intended to support decisions on newbuilding specifications and technical assurance, retrofit planning, vessel and voyage performance, emissions compliance, future-fuel readiness and stowage optimisation.

Digital support includes voyage planning and optimisation through OneOcean, alongside the BoxMax, LashRightUX, RollRight and RDA stowage tools. The systems are intended to strengthen compliance oversight, improve fleet-performance visibility and support loading and cargo-planning decisions.

Lloyd’s Register is a maritime classification, technical assurance, advisory and digital services organisation.