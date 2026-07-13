Turkey’s ports expand both cargo and container volumes in first half

Turkish ports increased both cargo tonnage and container throughput in the first half of 2026, handling 279.1m tonnes of cargo, up 1.5% year on year, and 7.02m TEU, an increase of 1.3%, according to Turkey’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.

The pace accelerated in June, when cargo volumes rose 4.1% to 46.92m tonnes, while container handling edged up 0.2% to 1.20m TEU. International cargo, excluding transit movements, increased 1.1% to 33.83m tonnes. Inbound volumes rose 2.1% to 21.47m tonnes, offsetting a 0.4% decline in outbound cargo to 12.36m tonnes.

Transit cargo climbed 9% to 6.40m tonnes, while domestic cabotage traffic increased 16% to 6.69m tonnes. Ports under the Kocaeli regional harbour authority led cargo handling in June with 7.61m tonnes, followed by Aliağa with 7.57m tonnes and İskenderun with 5.44m tonnes.

International container traffic increased 0.1% to 866,292 TEU. Import container volumes rose 3% to 454,318 TEU, while export movements fell 3% to 411,974 TEU. Transit container handling increased 0.8% to 241,550 TEU, while cabotage traffic declined 0.4% to 87,550 TEU.

Ambarlı was Turkey’s largest container-handling region in June with 296,247 TEU, ahead of Kocaeli at 217,727 TEU and Tekirdağ at 192,893 TEU.

Solid bulk volumes rose 7.6% to 13.25m tonnes and general cargo increased 19.4% to 6.78m tonnes.

Liquid bulk handling fell 2.7% to 13.72m tonnes.

Turkey’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs operates under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. Its remit includes the regulation and development of commercial maritime and inland-water transport and the publication of official maritime traffic statistics.