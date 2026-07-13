  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Turkey’s ports expand both cargo and container volumes in first half

2026 July 13   16:36

ports

Turkey’s ports expand both cargo and container volumes in first half

Turkish ports increased both cargo tonnage and container throughput in the first half of 2026, handling 279.1m tonnes of cargo, up 1.5% year on year, and 7.02m TEU, an increase of 1.3%, according to Turkey’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.  

The pace accelerated in June, when cargo volumes rose 4.1% to 46.92m tonnes, while container handling edged up 0.2% to 1.20m TEU.  International cargo, excluding transit movements, increased 1.1% to 33.83m tonnes. Inbound volumes rose 2.1% to 21.47m tonnes, offsetting a 0.4% decline in outbound cargo to 12.36m tonnes.  

Transit cargo climbed 9% to 6.40m tonnes, while domestic cabotage traffic increased 16% to 6.69m tonnes.  Ports under the Kocaeli regional harbour authority led cargo handling in June with 7.61m tonnes, followed by Aliağa with 7.57m tonnes and İskenderun with 5.44m tonnes.  

International container traffic increased 0.1% to 866,292 TEU. Import container volumes rose 3% to 454,318 TEU, while export movements fell 3% to 411,974 TEU.  Transit container handling increased 0.8% to 241,550 TEU, while cabotage traffic declined 0.4% to 87,550 TEU.  

Ambarlı was Turkey’s largest container-handling region in June with 296,247 TEU, ahead of Kocaeli at 217,727 TEU and Tekirdağ at 192,893 TEU.  

Solid bulk volumes rose 7.6% to 13.25m tonnes and general cargo increased 19.4% to 6.78m tonnes.

Liquid bulk handling fell 2.7% to 13.72m tonnes.  

Turkey’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs operates under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. Its remit includes the regulation and development of commercial maritime and inland-water transport and the publication of official maritime traffic statistics.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Petronas seals seven-year LNG deal extending 30-year Shizuoka partnership

17:06

MTF issues 41-page methanol safety framework ahead of revised IMO rules

16:34

Lloyd’s Register targets ageing feeder fleet with full-lifecycle retrofit push

16:31

Trump says US will take over Strait of Hormuz and charge beneficiary states

16:05

China Merchants Energy Shipping approves 10-ship newbuilding programme

15:26

CyberLogitec lands digital twin deal at Mediterranean’s first semi-automated box terminal

15:13

Kongsberg Maritime moves into volume ship market with Berg Propulsion takeover

14:41

Hormuz disruption cuts dirty tanker cargoes 3.6%

14:21

Titan puts newly chartered United LNG I on MSC Viola bunkering job in Rotterdam

13:31

Gemini adds Jeddah call to revamped Trans-Suez AE15 service

13:11

Hong Kong sets green methanol bunkering record with 1,000-tonne CM Shenzhen stem

12:50

NatPower Marine strikes deal for Europe’s largest international electric-boat charging network

12:00

VLCC orders drive 2026 crude tanker contracting to record 60m DWT

11:40

EU takes 97% of Yamal LNG exports as Russian gas ban approaches

11:20

Top 40 ship lenders push portfolios above $300bn in 6% rise

11:00

IAA PortNews: Russian seaports’ 1H cargo volume rises 5.8% to more than 451 million tonnes

10:30

Drone strike damages Kuwait Oil Company offshore rig and injures worker

10:09

South Korea deploys sole icebreaker Araon on 83-day Arctic navigation mission

09:17

GFS Galaxy disabled in Strait of Hormuz as 23 crew are rescued

08:49

HD KSOE wins $362.3m order for three ammonia carriers

2026 July 12

17:00

Kongsberg Maritime wraps five identical KOTUG ASD tugs into single thruster service deal

02:03

Saipem-Subsea7 merger risks EU Phase II probe over $49bn backlog combination

00:19

Ningbo Ocean adds second 740-TEU electric boxship to China’s first zero-carbon sea-river service

2026 July 11

20:27

Trabzon-Novorossiysk route restores direct truck ferry link between Turkey and Russia

20:02

Fincantieri starts construction of Italy’s largest-ever ship, 230,000-GT Carnival Destiny

19:35

US officials say Iran blamed internal elements for Hormuz tanker attacks

2026 July 10

18:03

Swire Shipping to close Pacifica service and withdraw Moana Chief from New Zealand trade

17:29

Hudong-Zhonghua names final LNG carrier in six-ship CNOOC series

17:26

GTT secures tank design order for first US FLNG and world’s largest by capacity

17:22

Moeve and Exolum secure €105m financing for Spain's Port of Huelva berth

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news