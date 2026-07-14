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2026 July 14   07:58

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Long Beach posts third-busiest June as container volumes rise 10.6%

The Port of Long Beach handled 779,331 TEU in June 2026, a 10.6% increase from June 2025 and its third-busiest June on record, according to the Port of Long Beach.  

California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin and Port of Long Beach chief executive Dr Noel Hacegaba announced the figures on 13 July.  

Imports rose 11% to 387,025 TEU, exports fell 1.3% to 86,446 TEU and empty-container movements increased 14.1% to 305,860 TEU.  

First-half throughput reached 4,829,578 TEU, up 1.7% year on year and marginally ahead of the pace recorded during the port’s busiest year.  

Long Beach plans to double annual container throughput to 20m TEU by 2050. Its programme includes $3.3bn of capital investment over the next decade, along with digital systems intended to improve efficiency and cargo visibility and support its target of becoming a zero-emissions port.  

CalSTA is the California state agency responsible for the transport portfolio represented in the announcement by Omishakin.  

The Port of Long Beach is one of 18 US commercial strategic seaports required to support force deployment during national defence emergencies. It handles cargo valued at $300bn annually and says its activity supports 2.7m US jobs. The port allocates $3m a year in sponsorships to local non-profit organisations and runs workforce-development programmes for students. 

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