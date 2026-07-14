IMO Council demands toll-free, unhindered Hormuz transit

The IMO Council has called for passage through the Strait of Hormuz to remain open to all ships, unhindered and free of tolls, according to the International Maritime Organization. A resolution adopted at the Council’s 137th session states that transit passage through straits used for international navigation must not be “threatened, impeded, denied, hampered, impaired or suspended”.

The Council condemned attacks on civilian commercial ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz and called for tensions in the region to be de-escalated. It said any arrangement between the region’s littoral states must guarantee non-discriminatory and unimpeded transit through the internationally recognised traffic separation scheme adopted by IMO in 1968.

Coastal states seeking to regulate traffic in strategically important shipping lanes must comply with IMO requirements under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, the Council added.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez was asked to examine options for improving maritime traffic safety and work with littoral states, other member states and the shipping industry towards a coordinated and sustainable return to unhindered navigation.

The Council also reviewed the Cooperative Mechanism used by Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to manage the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. Member states and industry stakeholders were invited to provide financial or in-kind support to its Aids to Navigation Fund and the IMO Straits of Malacca and Singapore Trust Fund.

IMO is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for the global regulatory framework covering shipping safety, maritime security and the prevention of pollution from ships. Its Council serves as the organisation’s executive body between sessions of the IMO Assembly.