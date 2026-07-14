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2026 July 14   09:14

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POLSCA adds fourth Swedish port with new Gdańsk-Karlshamn ferry route

POLSCA Baltic Ferries has opened a regular Gdańsk-Karlshamn service with up to six weekly sailings, adding a fourth Swedish port to its network alongside Nynäshamn, Ystad and Trelleborg, according to the Port of Gdańsk Authority.  

The 13-hour route is aimed primarily at freight moving between Central Europe, Sweden, Denmark and southern Norway.

Evening departures are scheduled from both ports, with arrival the following morning.  The service agreement was signed in early February by the Port of Karlshamn and Polska Żegluga Bałtycka, the owner of the Polferries brand.  

Copernicus and Skania will operate the route from Gdańsk’s Westerplatte Ferry Terminal. Both ships offer about 2 km of lane capacity and can each carry around 90 commercial vehicles measuring approximately 17 metres.  One vessel will focus mainly on freight, while the other will operate as a ro-pax ferry carrying passengers as well as vehicles.

The 173.7-metre-long and 24-metre-wide Skania can carry up to 900 passengers. It has 196 cabins with 600 berths, as well as restaurants, bars, a shop, a nightclub and communal areas.  

Copernicus completed the inaugural sailing after leaving Gdańsk at 21:00 on Monday, 6 July and reaching Karlshamn around midday on Tuesday. The 150.4-metre-long and 23.4-metre-wide ferry can carry up to 160 passengers and has 51 cabins with 128 berths.  

“This marks the end of unnecessary Polish-Polish rivalry in the Baltic Sea,” Deputy Infrastructure Minister Arkadiusz Marchewka said. “A new route means new opportunities, greater flexibility and better conditions for businesses, carriers and exporters.”  

The ships previously operated between Świnoujście, Trelleborg and Ystad.

Karlshamn provides direct access to the E22 corridor and road connections towards Malmö, Copenhagen, Gothenburg and Oslo. 

POLSCA Baltic Ferries was established in 2026 as a joint commercial brand linking the fleets, offers and sales systems of Polska Żegluga Bałtycka, Unity Line and EuroAfrica.

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