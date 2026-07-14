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2026 July 14   10:09

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Spain’s first pre-commercial offshore solar plant lands in Valencia

Spain’s first pre-commercial-scale floating solar plant at sea has arrived at the Port of Valencia for open-water trials, according to Valenciaport.  

The 500-kW Paiporta platform is the first of two units that will form a 1-MW installation outside the port’s southern breakwater. A second 500-kW structure is due to arrive by late summer.  

Developed by BlueNewables with support from Naturgy, Paiporta was built at the San Enrique shipyard in Vigo and named after the Valencian municipality heavily affected by the 2024 DANA.  

The catamaran-type structure is designed for ocean conditions, using elevated bifacial solar panels that generate electricity from direct sunlight and light reflected from the sea. The raised configuration is also intended to improve maintenance access and operating performance.  

Naturgy and BlueNewables will work together for two years, exchanging technical, operational, strategic and financial data from the testing and monitoring programme. The review will cover output, technical incidents, costs, operations and lessons learned.  

The project received an IDAE grant under RENMARINAS VALENCIAPORT, coordinated by the Valencia Port Authority and financed through the European Union’s NextGeneration EU programme.  

The port authority will also build infrastructure to connect, test and feed marine renewable-energy demonstrators into the power grids serving the ports of Valencia and Sagunto. The facilities will remain available for future projects.  

EnerMarPort will install wave-energy systems at Sagunto, while the authority will complete the required connection and grid-injection works.  

The development forms part of the Valenciaport 2035 Strategic Plan and the port’s Net Zero Emissions Plan, covering decarbonisation, energy transition and climate resilience.  

The Valencia Port Authority is the Spanish public body responsible for the state-owned ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia. 

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Port of Valencia

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