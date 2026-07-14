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2026 July 14   10:40

shipbuilding

TOTE lands US Navy’s first modern VCM contract in $2.2bn shipbuilding push

Jacksonville, Florida-based TOTE Services has won the US Navy’s first modern vessel construction manager contract, taking control of shipyard subcontracts for up to eight McClung-class Medium Landing Ships, according to the US Navy.  

The firm-fixed-price award has a base value of $2.206bn and could reach $2.605bn if all options are exercised. The Navy obligated the full base amount at award, comprising $1.934bn in fiscal 2025 shipbuilding funds and $272.1m from fiscal 2026. 

TOTE will hold the prime contract with the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Maritime and take responsibility for cost, schedule and production performance.  It will manage a subcontract with Bollinger Shipyards for one vessel and another with Fincantieri Marinette Marine for four ships, while deciding how to place contracts for up to three additional units.  

Contract terms allocate 65% of the work to Marinette, Wisconsin, 16% to Houma, Louisiana, 9% to Jacksonville and 10% to other locations. The procurement attracted one offer.  The first vessel is due in autumn 2029. Base work is scheduled to run until June 2030, with all options extending the programme to September 2031.  

“The VCM strategy is an innovative shift in Navy shipbuilding,” said Will Mahan, performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition.  The five-month procurement was nearly 50% shorter than the Navy’s traditional contracting timetable. The ships will use Damen Naval’s LST 100 design and form the opening tranche of a planned 35-ship class bridging the gap between short-range landing craft and larger amphibious vessels.  The lead ship will be named USS McClung after US Marine Corps Major Megan McClung.  “This is a tremendous responsibility and a defining moment for American shipbuilding, the VCM model, and TOTE Services,” TOTE Services president Jeff Dixon said.  

TOTE will begin supplier engagement, construction planning and programme mobilisation, and prepare requests for proposals for qualified US yards.  

TOTE Services is a US maritime services company managing more than 30 ships and part of privately held US transportation and logistics group Saltchuk. It previously managed the five-ship National Security Multi-Mission Vessel programme, under which three vessels have been delivered and the final two are expected within the next 12 months.  

Topics:

Bollinger Shipyards

Navy

Damen

Fincantieri

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