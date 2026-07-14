Los Angeles offers single carriers up to $24m in $75m electric truck fund

The Port of Los Angeles has opened a $75m incentive scheme that could provide individual licensed motor carriers with as much as $24m to buy battery-electric drayage trucks, according to the Port of Los Angeles.

Applicants registered in the Port Drayage Truck Registry must propose purchases of at least 10 battery-electric Class 8 trucks. Funding is capped at $300,000 per truck and $24m per carrier.

The programme combines $50m from a US Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant with $25m from the port’s Clean Truck Fund Rate.

Contracting questions must be submitted by 20 July, while proposals are due by 3pm on 3 December. The incentive forms part of a wider plan to allocate more than $600m in grant and matched funding to projects supporting the transition to 100% zero-emission terminal operations, high-quality jobs and public engagement.

The Port of Los Angeles has ranked as the largest US container port for 26 consecutive years. It handled 10.2m container units and generated $301bn in trade in 2025. Operations and commerce at the San Pedro Bay port complex facilitate one in nine jobs across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.