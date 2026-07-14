  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Los Angeles offers single carriers up to $24m in $75m electric truck fund

2026 July 14   11:20

ports

Los Angeles offers single carriers up to $24m in $75m electric truck fund

The Port of Los Angeles has opened a $75m incentive scheme that could provide individual licensed motor carriers with as much as $24m to buy battery-electric drayage trucks, according to the Port of Los Angeles.  

Applicants registered in the Port Drayage Truck Registry must propose purchases of at least 10 battery-electric Class 8 trucks. Funding is capped at $300,000 per truck and $24m per carrier.  

The programme combines $50m from a US Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant with $25m from the port’s Clean Truck Fund Rate.  

Contracting questions must be submitted by 20 July, while proposals are due by 3pm on 3 December.  The incentive forms part of a wider plan to allocate more than $600m in grant and matched funding to projects supporting the transition to 100% zero-emission terminal operations, high-quality jobs and public engagement.  

The Port of Los Angeles has ranked as the largest US container port for 26 consecutive years. It handled 10.2m container units and generated $301bn in trade in 2025. Operations and commerce at the San Pedro Bay port complex facilitate one in nine jobs across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.  

Topics:

Port of Los Angeles

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

China warns EU over South China Sea arbitration stance

17:14

UK receives first Jamnagar jet fuel cargo under Russian crude waiver

16:44

CMA CGM completes Brazil’s first deep-sea boxship bioethanol bunkering

16:23

Rolls-Royce powers third Indian Navy ship commissioned in three weeks

15:53

TerraMarine selected for Vancouver's Roberts Bank Terminal 2 marine works

15:41

IAA PortNews: Russian seaports’ 1H container volume rises 2.6% to 2.78 million TEUs

15:13

Cavotec wins €7m shore power retrofit order with vessels kept in service

14:34

DOF receives four-year Skandi Hera award worth up to $200m

14:33

ISO-compliant bunker fuels emerge as hidden machinery threat, LR warns

14:32

Transpacific surge lifts OOCL first-half liner revenue to $4.68bn

14:03

Bosphorus traffic to halt on 14 and 15 July

13:59

Fatal double strike hits ADNOC L&S VLCCs in Strait of Hormuz

13:52

IAA PortNews: Atomflot’s Arktika completes escort of Arctic class research vessel Severny Polyus to open water

13:41

Asia ship robberies hit seven-year first-half low

13:20

Trafigura takes EMF’s $400m VLAC newbuilding trio on charter

12:50

Rolls-Royce supplies 40 mtu engines for Starnav’s first hybrid vessel series

12:10

Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches all-in-one vessel risk screening platform

11:53

Singapore container throughput rises 3.2% as bunker sales reach 4.67m tonnes in June

11:40

DP World weighs Fujairah port build to bypass Strait of Hormuz

10:40

TOTE lands US Navy’s first modern VCM contract in $2.2bn shipbuilding push

10:09

Spain’s first pre-commercial offshore solar plant lands in Valencia

09:59

US to resume blockade of Iranian ports today

09:14

POLSCA adds fourth Swedish port with new Gdańsk-Karlshamn ferry route

08:48

IMO Council demands toll-free, unhindered Hormuz transit

07:58

Long Beach posts third-busiest June as container volumes rise 10.6%

2026 July 13

18:06

Petronas seals seven-year LNG deal extending 30-year Shizuoka partnership

17:06

MTF issues 41-page methanol safety framework ahead of revised IMO rules

16:36

Turkey’s ports expand both cargo and container volumes in first half

16:34

Lloyd’s Register targets ageing feeder fleet with full-lifecycle retrofit push

16:31

Trump says US will take over Strait of Hormuz and charge beneficiary states

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news