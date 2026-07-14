US to resume blockade of Iranian ports today

The United States will resume a maritime blockade covering all Iranian ports, oil terminals and coastal areas from 2000 GMT on 14 July, according to US Central Command.

The restrictions will apply to vessels of any flag entering or leaving the designated areas. Ships suspected of breaching the blockade may face interception, diversion or capture, while non-compliant vessels could be “legally compelled with force”.

Neutral ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz between non-Iranian destinations will not be obstructed. Humanitarian cargoes will be permitted to pass after inspection.

Shipmasters operating in the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz have been advised to monitor formal Notice to Mariners broadcasts and maintain contact with US naval forces on VHF channel 16.

The move restores restrictions that were in force from 13 April to 18 June. During that period, US forces redirected more than 140 vessels that complied with instructions, disabled nine non-compliant ships and allowed more than 50 commercial vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass.

Vessel activity through the Strait of Hormuz fell by about 52% between 10 July and 12 July compared with the previous week. Oil prices rose by more than 9% on Monday. Before the conflict began in February, roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas traffic passed through the strait each day, including more than 15m barrels of fuel worth at least $1.2bn.

The Joint Maritime Information Center is a permanent unit of the 47-nation Combined Maritime Forces partnership. It provides maritime security assessments and operational information to shipping companies and other commercial operators across the Middle East maritime region.