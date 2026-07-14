DP World weighs Fujairah port build to bypass Strait of Hormuz

DP World is considering a greenfield multipurpose port and an additional container terminal on the UAE’s east coast to create a cargo route avoiding the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Financial Times. The proposed development would combine a new port in the Fujairah coastal area with a container terminal at the emirate’s existing harbour.

DP World is discussing a term sheet with government officials, but the structure and financing have not been finalised. A senior company official said the new port could be completed within 18 months.

Initial investment would run into hundreds of millions of dollars and could increase as further capacity is added.

DP World declined to confirm the project details but said: “There are plans in the works around diversification to get through this disruption.”

The route would allow containers to enter and leave the UAE through the Gulf of Oman before moving overland to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and neighbouring Gulf states.

A senior DP World official said the development would not reduce the role of Jebel Ali. “Jebel Ali will continue to be Jebel Ali,” the official said. “It will never be downsized.”

AD Ports Group operates the existing Fujairah container facilities under a 35-year concession signed in June 2017, which grants exclusive rights to provide container, general cargo, Ro-Ro and cruise services. The container terminal has annual capacity of 720,000 TEU, while the general cargo yard can handle 1.3m tonnes per year. Gulftainer is carrying out a $2bn expansion of Khor Fakkan Commercial Terminal, with capacity planned to rise from 3.5m TEU to 10m TEU over 36 months.

DP World is an integrated ports and logistics operator ultimately owned by the Government of Dubai. Its network spans 84 countries and includes more than 60 ports and terminals. The company recorded revenue of $24.4bn and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $6.4bn in 2025, while gross container throughput rose 5.8% to 93.4m TEU.