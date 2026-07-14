Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches all-in-one vessel risk screening platform

Lloyd’s List Intelligence has launched Vessel Due Diligence, a Seasearcher module that brings technical, operational, insurance and sanctions-related vessel risk data into one interface for marine underwriters and vetting teams, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

The platform, launched on 13 July, combines casualty and incident records with inspections, deficiencies, detentions, seizures and arrests. It also covers classification and P&I information, vessel particulars, dry-dock status, machinery condition, hull-risk indicators, emissions data and historical port calls.

Vessel Due Diligence supports both individual ship reviews and fleet-level screening. It combines Seasearcher sanctions information with vessel-risk and behavioural data, including ship-to-ship transfers, route anomalies, terminal risks and correlated exposure patterns.

The product targets marine insurers, P&I clubs, reinsurers, brokers, vessel vetting teams, commodity traders and charterers.

Underwriters and vetters can spend between two and four hours each week assembling vessel information from separate systems.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence is the trading name of Maritime Insights & Intelligence Limited, a company registered in England and Wales. The business traces its origins to Lloyd’s List, first published in London in 1734.