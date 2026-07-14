Rolls-Royce supplies 40 mtu engines for Starnav’s first hybrid vessel series

Rolls-Royce has supplied 40 mtu 16V 4000 M33S engines for Starnav’s first battery-hybrid vessel series, comprising ten offshore ships being built for 12-year Petrobras charters, according to Rolls-Royce.

The engines were delivered in two phases for six platform supply vessels and four oil spill response vessels under construction at Detroit Brasil. Each ship will have four gensets, with every engine paired with a selective catalytic reduction system from Hug Engineering to meet IMO Tier III requirements.

The hybrid configuration introduces integrated battery systems to the vessel series for the first time and includes the option to use lower-emission HVO fuel. Each mtu 16V 4000 M33S delivers 2,080 kW at 1,800 RPM and is designed for onboard power generation and diesel-electric propulsion.

The vessels will each measure 92.1 metres in length, 20.0 metres in beam and 8.0 metres in depth, with a capacity of 4,985 GT. Deliveries into service are scheduled between 2026 and 2028.

“Our mtu engines prove that high performance and sustainability can go hand in hand, providing reliable power with reduced emissions,” Rolls-Royce vice-president Marine Americas Magdalena Peters said. Starnav chief executive Carlos Eduardo Pereira said: “By integrating mtu engines within a hybrid propulsion system, which includes a dedicated battery bank and the flexibility to use lower-emission HVO fuel, Starnav is demonstrating a tangible commitment to both environmental responsibility and operational efficiency.”

The order extends a partnership of more than 15 years between Rolls-Royce, Starnav and Detroit Brasil Shipyard. Rolls-Royce has supplied more than 170 mtu Series 4000 engines for vessels and exchange-engine applications during that period.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK engineering group focused on power and propulsion systems. Starnav Serviços Marítimos Ltda is a Brazilian offshore shipping company.

Petrobras is a Brazilian integrated energy corporation. Detroit Brasil Ltda is a Brazilian shipbuilding and vessel-repair company.