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2026 July 14   13:20

shipping

Trafigura takes EMF’s $400m VLAC newbuilding trio on charter

Danish maritime investment manager European Maritime Finance has chartered three 88,000-cbm very large ammonia carrier newbuildings to global commodities group Trafigura for employment after delivery from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, according to TradeWinds.  

The vessels are EMF Viking I, EMF Viking II and EMF Viking III, corresponding to HHI hull numbers 3516, 3517 and 3518.

Greek shipping company Atlas Maritime, which is supervising the programme, lists deliveries for March, July and December 2027. Their combined capacity will be 264,000 cbm.  The LPG dual-fuel gas carriers are designed to transport propane, butane, propylene and anhydrous ammonia. They will initially use LPG dual-fuel engines and were ordered with the capability to be retrofitted for ammonia propulsion once suitable engines become commercially available.  

The original shipbuilding contract was valued at KRW 489.6bn ($327m at current exchange rates and about $372m when disclosed), or approximately $124m per vessel. The chartered trio has a combined value of about $400m.  The charter period and hire rate have not been disclosed.

Trafigura was founded in 1993 and is owned by its employees. The group says it handles more than 5,250 shipping and chartering voyages annually and maintains an average of about 400 vessels on time charter.  

Topics:

Trafigura

shipbuilding

time-charter agreement

HD Hyundai

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